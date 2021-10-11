Jazz cruise past Pelicans in preseason game, 127-96

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – When the Utah Jazz are at or near full strength, they can be one dangerous team.

The New Orleans Pelicans found that out Monday night, as the Jazz ran away to a 127-96 preseason victory at Vivint Arena.

Rudy Gobert, who missed the first two preseason games, had 19 points and 19 rebounds in 24 minutes of action, while Donovan Mitchell poured in 18 points and dished out five assists.

“I think for us to be able to do it against somebody else for a change is good,” Mitchell said. “But then also for us just continuing to find our rhythm and find our stuff. There were times and lapses on offense and lapses on defense that we’ll go back and fix. But overall, I think we’re in a good spot, but we can definitely raise our level a little bit. But it was definitely good to get everybody back out there.”

The Jazz built a 17-point halftime lead and increased it to 30 in the third quarter. Mike Conley, celebrating his 34th birthday, had 15 points. Bojan Bogdanovic, playing in his first preseason game of the year, also had 15.

Utah made 51.1 percent of its shots from the field, and was 16 for 42 from three-point range.

Eric Paschall made six of seven shots from the field, and scored 14 points in 17 minutes of action.

Trent Forrest left the game in the first half after hitting his head on the floor. Rookie Jared Butler, who scored 38 points in the first two preseason games, did not play because of a non-Covid illness.

The Jazz wrap up the preseason Wednesday night at home against Milwaukee. The season opener is October 20th against Oklahoma City.