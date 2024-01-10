SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are taking on the best teams in the NBA, and they are starting to look like one of them.

Jordan Clarkson had 27 points and nine assists, while Lauri Markkanen poured in 26 and pulled down 12 rebounds, as the Jazz cruised past the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on 90’s Night at the Delta Center Wednesday, 124-111.

Collin Sexton added 22 points, as the Jazz shot 55.4 percent from the field, and eclipsed the 120-point mark for the third straight game, and the fifth time in their last six games.

The Jazz just returned from a road trip in which they beat two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference in Philadelphia and Milwaukee.

John Collins scored 15 points, while the Jazz as a team had 34 assists on 46 made baskets. Kelly Olynyk scored nine points and had five assists off the bench.

With the victory, Utah (19-20) has now won nine of its last 11 games, 11 of 15, and are just a half game behind Houston for the 10th seed in the Western Conference standings.

Jazz reserves, a key to the team’s recent surge, outscored their Denver counterparts 53-38 as Utah won its sixth in a row at home.

Clarkson is the leader of the bench gang and he shot 12 for 19 and had three 3-pointers along with a bundle of highlight-reel passes to teammates for dunks and open jumpers.

The Jazz started the game hot, shooting 62 percent in the first half, and led 23-9 in the first quarter.

Utah losed the first half on a 19-7 run to lead 71-53 at the break. Clarkson, who had 16 points and seven assists in the half, scored or assisted on 11 of Utah’s 13 second-quarter baskets.

Denver never got within single digits in the second half, as the Jazz withstood every Nuggets run.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 27 points, while Jamal Murray added 17. Like Utah, Denver came into the game having won eight of its last ten.

Utah improved to 12-5 at home this season. The Nuggets have lost six straight in Salt Lake City. Their last win was Feb. 5, 2020.

The Jazz will continue this six-game homestand Friday night against Toronto, with tip-off set for 7:30 at the Delta Center.