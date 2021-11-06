Jazz comeback effort comes up short in 118-115 loss to Miami

MIAMI (ABC4 Sports) – Down by 19 with less than six minutes to play, it seemed like the Jazz were destined for its second loss of the season.

But a 24-6 run got Utah to within one point with ten seconds left, but behind 29 points from Tyler Herro, the Miami Heat held on for a 118-115 victory.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz comeback with 37 points, but Kyle Lowry had his 19th triple-double, as Utah lost for just the second time this season.

The Jazz had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but Mitchell’s three-pointer was off the mark.

“The biggest thing is we were able to do it when it counted,” Mitchell said of the Jazz’s late rally. “Now we have to do it for 48 minutes.”

Lowry finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Jimmy Butler scored 27 points for the Heat, making two free throws with 10.4 seconds remaining after Utah had cut it to 116-115.

“We’ve got to continue to finish games and the way we finished that game wasn’t very good,” Lowry said. “We’ve got to continue to get better. That’s just what we have to do.”

Down 110-91 with 5:37 left, the Jazz rallied and got it to 115-113 on Mike Conley’s corner 3-pointer with 18 remaining.

Herro split two free throws with 17 seconds left to put Miami ahead 116-113 before Rudy Gobert cut the deficit with his dunk six seconds later.

Conley finished with 18 points and seven assists, while Royce O’Neale scored 15 points and had a career high six steals.

Mitchell sat out Thursday’s game in Atlanta because of a sprained right ankle, but made 14 of 28 shots to finish with a season-high 37 points. Mitchell scored 36 in Tuesday’s win over Sacramento.

Herro shot 6 of 8 on 3-pointers and had his 25th game with 20 points or more off the bench.

“You want to be in those final minutes, being able to help the team try to get a win every single night,” Herro said.

Tied at 74, the Heat took the lead for good after a 13-4 spurt in the final 2:35 of the third period. Herro and Lowry hit 3-pointers to key Miami’s surge.

“They executed well and made a lot of shots and they do that because they have a good team and a great coach,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “For us, these types of games you hopefully learn about yourself and how to play, and how to play against a certain style.”

Lowry’s jumper capped a 12-0 run early in the second quarter that gave the Heat their first double-digit lead at 43-32. Three-pointers from O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic helped the Jazz outscore Miami 12-6 in the final 3:35 of the period and get within 55-52 at halftime.

Bogdanovic finished with 16 points.

After breaking out of a slump on Thursday with 30 points, Jordan Clarkson scored just seven points on Saturday. Miami’s bench outscored Utah’s reserves, 45-21.

The Jazz wrap up its three-game road trip with a game at Orlando Sunday at 4:00 p.m.