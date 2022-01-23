Jazz come up just short in comeback bid against Warriors, 94-92

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Jazz stepped up its defense Sunday night against Golden State, but could not make enough shots down the stretch.

Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 21 points, but his last-second potential game-winning three-point shot rimmed out, and Royce O’Neale’s rebound tap-in did not fall as the Jazz lost to the Warriors, 94-92.

The Jazz held Golden State to just 11 points in the fourth quarter, but scored only 17.

After trailing by as many as 13 points in the second half, Bogdanovic cut the Warriors lead to 94-92 with 30 seconds left on a three-pointer from the corner. The Jazz then rebounded a Warriors miss, and opted not to call a timeout to set up a final shot. Instead, Bogdanovic was able to get off a clean look at a three-pointer, but it bounced out.

“I really thought that ball was going in,” Bogdanovic said. “Then we got the offensive rebound that didn’t go in. Just unlucky. I really thought it was the game-winner.”

“Bojan Bogdanovic is as clutch of a player as there is in this league,” added Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. “You see if he’s available, maybe get a timeout and draw something up and probably not get as good a look as we got, as evidenced by the fact that it was in and out.”

Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 18 rebounds, but suffered a calf strain late in the game and sat out the final two minutes. After the game, Gobert didn’t believe the injury to be serious, but it sounds like he will miss some time.

“I think it’s just a little strain,” Gobert said. “I never really had that before. It’s hard for me to tell how many games or how long it will take to heal. But I don’t think it’s anything bad.”

The Jazz travel to Phoenix to take on the first place Suns Monday night. Donovan Mitchell, who missed his third straight game because of a concussion, will not play on Monday.

Bogdanovic suffered a knee contusion in the fourth quarter, but remained in the game. His status for Monday’s game in unknown.

“It was a hard hit,” Bogdanovic said. I’ll be fine. We’ve got to be resilient. We’ve got to stay together.”

Rudy Gay had 16 points off the bench for the Jazz, while Joe Ingles added 10 points. Trent Forrest and Jordan Clarkson each scored nine.

Steph Curry continued to struggle with his outside shot. The NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers went 1 for 13 from deep and 5 of 20 overall, finishing with 13 points.

“I’m trying to have fun with this,” Curry said. “It’s a big-picture perspective on how you approach the game, the work that you put in. It’s obviously frustrating. I want to shoot the ball, it’s frustrating. I kicked the chair the other day for that reason,” he said. “It’s not like I don’t care and not trying to figure it out but I don’t get preoccupied with it.”

Neither team shot the ball well, with the Jazz making just 38.3 percent of its shots and the Warriors hitting 43.4 percent from the field.

Jordan Poole scored 20 points, while Curry’s brother-in-law Damion Lee came off the bench to hit four clutch 3-pointers and score 12 points.