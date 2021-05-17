Jazz celebrate top seed, get ready for postseason

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have secured the best record in the NBA heading into the playoffs. While they want to soak in their accomplishments from the regular season, the Jazz know this is only the beginning of their journey.

“The moment right now is to feel good about what this team has done in the regular season, to be able to accomplish what we have,” said Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. “I think we also have a keen understanding that beginning next week no one’s worried about what you’ve done today or the previous months it’s about pushing forward.”

What Utah did in the previous months means that they will have the home court advantage in every series they play. And they are allowing 13,000 fans in for the playoffs, which will be a huge advantage.

“It’s been a challenging year for everyone and being able to share the moment with people. To have the presence of the fans, energy of the fans in the arena during the playoffs I think is going to be huge for us,” Jazz center Rudy Gobert said. “We know it’s going to be a big lift, big advantage.”

“There’s a reason why teams work so hard to get in those top four slots, it’s because when you’re at home you’re in a better zone, in a better state mentally, you have a better routine,” said Jazz guard Mike Conley. “With the fans that’s the reason we love to be in the playoffs is because it’s a whole different atmosphere than what you experience in the regular season. Having an advantage like we do, especially in Salt Lake City it’ll be a lot of fun.”

The Jazz will have to wait until the play-in games are over to find out who they’ll be playing in the first round, either the Lakers, the Warriors, the Grizzlies, or the Spurs.

“Whoever we play, the west aint no fluke at all,” Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson said. “It’s really good teams 1-10 so you gotta lace them up and come to play.”

“I mean obviously we know the potential opponents that we could face. Those games are going to be fun to watch,” Gobert said. “I’m excited to watch those games and whoever we face we know that it’s going to be a long journey and we’re going to be ready to face whoever we face.”

The playoff schedule for the Jazz has not been released yet, but what we do know is that they will open the playoffs at Vivint Arena.