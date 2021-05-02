Jazz bounce back with come from behind victory over Raptors, 106-102

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Bojan Bogdanovic had a monster game for the Jazz. He led Utah with 34 points, including six three-pointers to lead the Jazz to a 106-102 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Jordan Clarkson poured in 15 points off the bench, Joe Ingles had a solid night, scoring 15 points and dishing out nine assists, and Rudy Gobert had another double-double finishing with 13 points and 16 rebounds.

The victory over the Raptors was just the Jazz’s second win in five games.

Fred Van Vleet had 30 points, seven assists and six rebounds to lead Toronto in the loss.

After trailing by as many as 10 points, the Jazz took control going ahead 101-96 with 5:16 left in the fourth quarter behind an 11-3 run. Royce O’Neale hit a huge go-ahead 3-pointer and Bogdanovic finished the run with a bucket of his own.

“This one feels good because it was a fight,” Gobert said. “Nothing was given to us. We had to go get it over 48 minutes.”

The Utah defense made things tough on the Raptors as they went nearly four minutes without a field goal until Van Vleet and OG Anunoby scored back-to-back baskets to cut it to 105-102 with 20.2 seconds remaining. Ingles made 1 of 2 free throws in the final seconds to seal the comeback win.

The Jazz defense turned up the intensity in the second half, allowing only 40 Toronto Raptors points.

“We were switching things when we needed to,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “We were helping each other. We were physical.”

Utah outscored Toronto 21-13 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

The Jazz will be back at Home on May 3rd, hosting the San Antonio Spurs at Vivint Arena.