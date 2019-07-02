Jazz bolster depth with signing of 11-year veteran Jeff Green

Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green (32) shoots against Miami Heat forward James Johnson, lower right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Washington. The Heat won 113-108. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz continue to bring in experienced established scorers this off-season.

As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Jazz have signed 11-year NBA veteran Jeff Green to a 1-year deal worth $2.5 million.

Free agent Jeff Green has agreed to a one-year, $2.5M deal with Utah, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019

Green played last season with Washington where he averaged 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is a career 33 percent shooter from 3-point range.

Since coming into the league in 2007, Green has played for Seattle, Oklahoma City, Boston, Memphis, the Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando, Cleveland and Washington.

His best scoring season came in 2013-14 when he averaged 16.9 points per game for the Celtics.

Green missed the 2011-12 season because of a heart condition. But he has been pretty durable the last couple of seasons, missing just nine games over the last two years.

Green, who can play a variety of positions, will bolster the Jazz bench.

Utah has been very busy this off-season, trading for Mike Conley, and signing free agents Bojan Bogdanovic and Ed Davis.

All of the moves will not become official until July 6th.