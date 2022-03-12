SAN ANTONIO (ABC4 Sports) – Gregg Popovich’s name is on top of the NBA regular-season victory list. He thinks of it more as a group accomplishment.

“All of us share in this record,” Popovich said Friday night after getting his record-breaking 1,336th victory when the San Antonio Spurs rallied from a 15-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 104-102. “It’s not mine. It’s ours, here in the city.”

Popovich broke a tie with Don Nelson, the friend and mentor he served as an assistant under while with Golden State for two seasons. The milestone came in Popovich’s 2,030th game and 26th season with the Spurs, the only franchise he has served as head coach for.

“It’s just a testament to a whole lot of people,” Popovich said. “Something like this does not belong to one individual. Basketball’s a team sport. You preach to your players that they have to do it together and that’s certainly been the case in my life with all the wonderful players and coaches, the staff that I’ve been blessed with, the support of this wonderful city. The fans support us no matter what.”

Praise or celebration of any achievement is typically brusquely deflected or simply ignored by Popovich. To hear Popovich explain it, he simply shows up to work and rolls the ball oto the court.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

He’s the fourth coach, going back to the end of the NBA’s first season, to stand atop the wins list. Red Auerbach held the mark for about a half-century, followed by Lenny Wilkens, followed by Nelson — and now, Popovich.

“The ironic thing about this is Nellie gave me a job when I didn’t have one back in ’92,” Popovich said. “He took me on. To be in this position, as the same breath as him, is in my opinion undeserving and quite awkward because he was so wonderful in saving my family’s ass. So, it’s ironic that I’m sitting here in this situation.”

Popovich’s first stint in San Antonio ended in 1992, working for Larry Brown — until the whole coaching staff got fired. That’s when Popovich got a job as an assistant in Golden State, working for Nelson for two seasons. He returned to the Spurs in 1994, and took over as coach in 1996.

The Spurs released a video from Nelson after the game, congratulating Popovich — who he called one of his best friends — and telling him how proud he is of his former assistant’s accomplishments “and all the wonderful things you’ve done for basketball, worldwide.”

“I’m so proud of you for doing it,” Nelson said. “I couldn’t wait for this day to happen.”

Popovich has won five NBA championships, 13 division titles and was recently named one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history.

“Gregg Popovich’s success with the Spurs is unprecedented in our league so it’s only fitting that he now holds the record for most career wins,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“His leadership and unwavering commitment to the game are widely admired by generations of players and coaches alike. Congratulations to Coach Pop on this latest achievement in his legendary career.”

Murray, who has emerged as the team’s newest star, had 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the Spurs past the Jazz. Murray made two free throws with 4.8 seconds and 1 of 2 with a second remaining to seal the victory.

“We did it for Pop,” Murray said. “(We wanted Popovich to) really take this in and be grateful for it. This doesn’t happen. It’s rare. He deserves it. He’s a great man. A great coach.”

The Jazz took an 81-66 lead with 10:02 remaining when Rudy Gay hit a three-pointer. But the Spurs went on an 18-3 run, and Murray’s 17-footer tied it at 84 with 5:28 remaining. Lonnie Walker IV made two of three free throws to put San Antonio up 96-95 for its first lead since Josh Richardson’s 15-footer put them ahead 5-3 1:31 into the game.

Donovan Mitchell had 24 points for Utah, and and Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Gay pulled Utah to 103-102 on a 3-pointer with 1.0 seconds left, but the Jazz came up short in its sixth road game in the last seven games.

“None of us coach for records,” Popovich said. “We do it for wins like tonight.”

The Jazz next host Sacramento Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at Vivint Arena.