Jazz blast Warriors for 5th straight victory, 111-85

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 SPORTS) – On an emotional day in which fan favorite and locker room leader Joe Ingles was traded, the Utah Jazz came out and gave one of its better performances of the season.

Bojan Bodganovic scored 23 points, while Donovan Mitchell flirted with a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, as the Jazz blew past the Golden State Warriors, 111-85.

Hassan Whiteside had nine points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks as the Jazz nearly held the Warriors to their lowest shooting percentage this season until a garbage-time hot streak helped them finish at 36%.

The loss ended Golden State’s 9-game winning streak.

Mitchell came up two assists shy in attempting to record Utah’s first triple-double since Carlos Boozer did it 14 years ago.

The Jazz are still without Rudy Gobert, who has missed eight games with a calf strain. But they dominated the paint on both ends of the court.

Jordan Poole led Golden State with 18 points and Stephen Curry had 16 in the Warriors’ highest margin of defeat this season.

Golden State was also shorthanded. Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman were sidelined with injuries.

Golden State had only two baskets and eight total points over final nine minutes of third quarter.

Then, the Jazz started the fourth with a 13-2 burst. Following a repeating pattern in the game, Whiteside grabbed an offensive rebound to cap the run and make it 92-67 with 8:47 to play.

The Jazz led by as many as 30 points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors went with their bench for most of the period.

The Jazz have won four consecutive games after their worst span this season and they’ve done so with a recommitment on the defensive end, even without their three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

The game began with a totally different complexion than the end. The Warriors scored the first 13 points and led 15-2 before the Jazz answered with a 19-5 run.

Utah next hosts the Orlando Magic Friday night at 7:00 p.m.