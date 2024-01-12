SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are absolutely rolling right now.

Six players scored in double figures, led by Lauri Markkanen with 22 and Jordan Clarkson with 21, as Utah won for the 10th time in its last 12 games, blowing past the Toronto Raptors, 145-113 Friday night at the Delta Center.

With the win, the Jazz move to the .500 mark at 20-20 for the first time since they were 1-1 early in the season.

Collin Sexton added 20 points and five assists, while Simone Fontecchio chipped in with 13 points as the Jazz shot 56 percent from the field. Kelly Olynyk had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Utah took a 64-47 lead into the half and blew the game open in the second half. The Jazz scored 81 points in the second half, the most they have scored in a half all season.

Utah started the third quarter by scoring baskets on six straight possessions, extending its lead to 80-56. Fontecchio ignited the run with back-to-back 3-pointers and added a layup in that opening stretch. The Jazz finished with a season-high 41 points in the third quarter.

The Jazz once again shared the ball extremely well, with 34 assists on 52 made baskets. Keyonte George led the way with six assists, while Clarkson, Sexton and Kris Dunn each had five assists.

The Jazz outscored the Raptors 58-32 in the paint and made 21 3-pointers. Utah also had a 68-36 advantage in total rebounds.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 27 points.

The Jazz next host the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.