SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Simone Fontecchio dunked with 1.4 seconds remaining off Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s steal and the Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors 124-123 on Wednesday night in a matchup of short-handed teams.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out for Golden State, while Utah was missing Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley. Curry skipped the game because of soreness in his left ankle, Green has tightness in his left hip and Andrew Wiggins has a strained right adductor. For Utah, Markkanen was ill and Conley has an injured left knee.

Fontecchio finished with a career-high 18 points. A rookie from Italy who will be 27 on Friday, he made four 3-pointers.

“Amazing,” said Fontecchio. “I don’t know what to say. Guys were amazing and we played unbelievable defense in the last few possessions. Guys were able to steal the ball, and Malik passed it to me. That’s my guy right there.”

“I just continue to be amazed by our team’s resilience,” head coach Will Hardy said. “I’ve said it all year. We are imperfect, but we’ve got heart. I think that was reflected at the end of the game.”

Jordan Poole tied a season high with 36 points for Golden State and Jonathan Kuminga had a season-high 24.

Poole made a free throw with 13.3 seconds left to put the Warriors up 113-109.

But Malik Beasley, who had 18 points for Utah, made a 3-pointer with 7.8 seconds to play. Alexander-Walker then slapped the ball away from Poole, Beasley picked up the loose ball and threw it ahead to Fontecchio sprinting to the basket.

“We’ve been in a lot of late game situations, and we continue to grind it out and learn from each other,” Beasley said. “It was tough without Lauri tonight, but we had a next man up mentality.”

With Golden State leading 121-119, Kuminga blocked Jordan Clarkson’s jumper in the lane with 24.9 seconds remaining and then tangled with the Utah guard in the resulting scrum. The players went after each other, but were quickly separated by officials and teammates.

Clarkson was whistled for a loose ball foul before an official review determined he committed a Flagrant 2 foul. Clarkson ripped off his headband in disgust and exited the court.

Kuminga and Malik Beasley were assessed technical fouls and Kuminga made one of two from the line.

Klay Thompson had 22 points for the Warriors.

Walker Kessler, another first-year player, got his first career start with the Jazz and had 10 points, 12 rebounds and a career-best five blocks.

Rudy Gay returned after missing 11 games with a sprained left hand and scored nine points. The Jazz shot 53.5% from the field.

The Jazz (15-12) next host Rudy Gobert and Minnesota on Friday night.