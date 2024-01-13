SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – As the first half of the NBA season comes to a close, the Utah Jazz are on an absolute tear.

Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points, while Collin Sexton added 27, as the Jazz beat the Lakers Saturday night, 132-125, to move over the .500 mark for the first time this season.

The Jazz (21-20) have won five games in a row, 11 of their last 13, and eight in a row at the Delta Center, as they move up to the ninth seed in the Western Conference Stadings.

DeAngelo Russell scored 39, as the Lakers, playing without LeBron James, lost for the 11th time in their last 15 games.

Jordan Clarkson added 21 off the bench, while John Collins had 19 point and 13 rebounds, as the Jazz made 36 of 39 free throw attempts to seal the game in the fourth quarter.

Rookie Keyonte George chipped in with 19 points, three assists and three rebounds.

Utah dominated in transition, scoring 27 fast-break points and 23 points off turnovers.

Utah used a 15-3 run to surge ahead midway through the third quarter. Markkanen and Kris Dunn bookended the run with 3-pointers as Utah went up 85-79.

The Lakers cut the deficit to three on Hachimura’s jumper with 8:59 left but drew no closer. Utah pulled away and gained its first double digit lead at 120-109 on Sexton’s alley-oop dunk off a steal with 4:19 remaining.

Even without James, Los Angeles got off to a strong start. Reaves and Russell attacked relentlessly and combined to score the Lakers’ first 19 points. They made five baskets apiece on a combined 10-of-12 shooting during the quarter and each tallied 12 points apiece. Russell made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that gave the Lakers a 39-31 lead heading into the second quarter.

Anthony Davis had a triple-double with 15 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. But he made just 5 of 21 shots from the field, making 1 of his last 12.

After trailing by 12 points midway through the second quarter, Utah cut the deficit to 65-64 on a three-point play from Clarkson with 52 seconds left before halftime.

The Jazz out-rebounded the Lakers, 52-40, led by Collins with 13 boards. Utah has scored at least 120 points in each game of their five-game win streak.

The Jazz will look to extend their winning streak Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.