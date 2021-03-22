Jazz beat Bulls 120-95 behind career-night from Rudy Gobert

CHICAGO (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz finish their five game road trip with a win thanks to big games from Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, they defeat the Chicago Bulls 120-95.

Gobert dominated on both ends of the floor, finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine blocks. Mitchell pitched in with 30 points, six rebounds and six assists, Mitchell made five 3-pointers, one shy of his season high.

“When I came out with about seven minutes left, Derrick that was coming in for me told me I had 9 blocks,” said Gobert.”I never try to chase that, but once I knew that I had nine I was like let’s go for it.”

The Jazz defense looked solid as they held their opponents to under 100 points for the first time since February 24th against the Lakers. They held the Bulls to 40.6 percent from the floor and 23.1 percent from three.

Gobert controlled the paint for the Utah defense, making it hard for the Bulls to score inside. “When he does the things that really only he can do,” says Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. “As far as him running and being willing to come over and be willing to contest shots he’s getting blocked shots.”

The Western Conference leaders took control in the first half and rolled to their second straight win after losing five of eight.

Joe Ingles made 5 of 6 3s and finished with 17 points, Jordan Clarkson came off the bench and scored 16, and Mike Conley rounds off the double-digit Jazz scorers with 15 points.

The Jazz return home for their first home game at Vivint Arena since March 12th, they will face the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday March, 24th. Brooklyn will be without stars, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.