Jazz avenge loss to Lakers with dominating 111-97 victory

LOS ANGELES (ABC 4 Sports) – On Saturday, the Utah Jazz were without Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Derrick Favors and Donovan Mitchell and lost to the Lakers in overtime.

Monday, the Jazz got Gobert, Conley and Favors back and dominated Los Angeles, 111-97.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz in scoring off the bench, finishing with 22 points. Joe Ingles pitched in 21 points, hitting five three-pointers, while Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points, as the Jazz improved the best record in the NBA to 43-15.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but I think we can compete with any team in this league,” said Favors, who missed the last two games. “I think we’re going to see this team again down the road, so we just wanted to do the things we needed to get a win.”

Gobert scored 14 points and pulled down ten rebounds, while Mike Conley pitched in double-double of his own with 14 points and dished out 10 assists.

The Jazz led by as many as 25 points in the second half.

Mitchell missed his second straight game with a lower ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated this weekend.

Clarkson hit nine of his 14 shots and Ingles went 8 for 11 against the NBA’s top defensive team for Utah, which never trailed in its fifth victory in seven games.

The Jazz doubled their halftime lead to 20 points in the third quarter with 13 from Ingles, who hit three 3-pointers in that stretch.

“I thought we came out with a good focus at the beginning of the game,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Any time we play a team and we build a little bit of a lead, we know they’re going to raise their level. That’s a good performance for us.”

The Lakers’ 42 points in the first half were their second-fewest of the season.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 24 points for the Lakers in the loss.

The Jazz are back in action April 21st as they will take on the Houston Rockets in Houston.