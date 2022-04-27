SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz assistant coach Keyon Dooling was arrested Wednesday on felony fraud charges, and has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Dooling is one of 19 former players accused of illegally pocketing millions of dollars by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan.

Authorities say Dooling pocketed $350,000 himself. Dooling was a union officer for eight years and eventually became its first vice president.

The rewritten indictment added Dooling to the case first brought in October, when federal officials said a number of former NBA players combined to collect about $2.5 million from the benefit plan.

Dooling spent parts of 13 seasons in the NBA as a member of seven different teams.

Dooling was arrested Wednesday in Utah, officials said.

The Jazz released a statement saying, “Keyon made us aware of the situation this morning. It is a case concerning his time at the National Basketball Players Association, prior to him joining our organization. He has been put on paid administrative leave. Due to the ongoing legal process, we will refrain from further comment.”

The Jazz play Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks at home on Thursday.

Dooling, officials said, “allegedly engaged in the scheme and recruited other co-conspirators to join the scheme.”

Dooling has been accused of submitting fradulent claims for reimbursement of medical services that were not rendered. Dooling recruited other former players to do the same, totaling approximately $5 million of fraudulent claims.

All were charged with health care fraud and wire conspiracy for a fraud that authorities say spanned from at least 2017 to 2020.

In October, a prosecutor said each defendant made false claims that ranged from $65,000 to $420,000.

Dooling previously was the wellness counselor for the union, helping oversee its mental health and wellness department. He also wrote a book in 2014 discussing, among other things, how he struggled with stress after being sexually abused as a child.

“Health is everything,” Dooling said in an interview after the book came out. “It has to be your biggest priority, health of all kinds, mind and body.”