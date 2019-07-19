Jazz announce signing of former draft pick Nigel Williams-Goss

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It turns out, you can come home again.

2017 second round draft pick Nigel Williams-Goss signed a 3-year deal with the Utah Jazz.

Williams-Goss, a 6-foot-3 point guard from Gonzaga, was originally selected by Utah in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft (55th overall) and has spent the last two seasons overseas playing with KK Partizan of the ABA league in Serbia (2017-18) and with Olympiacos B.C. of the A1 League in Greece (2018-19).

Competing in 46 games (44 starts) in the Liga ABA, KLS, EuroCup and Serbian Cup with Partizan in 2017-18, the Happy Valley, Ore. native averaged 17.4 points on 50.4 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from beyond the arc, 7.0 assists, 3.5 boards and 1.3 steals in 30.8 minutes, helping the team to a 2018 Serbian Cup victory, while earning 2018 Serbian Cup MVP honors. In 2018-19 with Olympiacos, he appeared in 53 games (43 starts) in the EuroLeague and A1 League with averages of 10.1 points, shooting 42.3 percent shooting and 38.4 percent from three, along with 4.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 25.7 minutes.

“Dennis [Lindsey] and I had a lot of talks over the last two years,” Williams-Goss said. “It got to the point where I said even if I never come back to Utah, I appreciate how much support you guys are giving me while I’m over here.”

Nigel Williams-Goss talks about returning to the Jazz

“Sometimes it’s contractual, sometimes it’s developmental, sometimes you don’t have roster availability,” Lindsey said about the necessity to send a player overseas. “But there’s gratification that comes with working with a player and an agent and working inside their development plan and having it come to fruition.”

Williams-Goss is expected to compete with Emmanuel Mudiay and Dante Exum for the backup point guard job behind Mike Conley.

Williams-Goss signs with the Jazz

In his final collegiate year with Gonzaga in 2016-17, he averaged 16.8 points, grabbed 6.0 rebounds and dished out 4.7 assists, earning consensus All-America Second Team honors. He was named the 2017 WCC Player of the Year and scored 640 points this season, which ranked eighth all-time in a single-season in Bulldogs history. He also garnered All-American Academic First Team honors following the 2016-17 season and All-American Academic Third Team honors in 2014-15. Williams-Goss played two seasons at Washington before transferring to Gonzaga, where he collected 2015 All-Pac-12 Second Team and 2015 All-Pac-12 Freshman team accolades.

He will wear no. 0 for the Jazz.