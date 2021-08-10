Jaylen Dixon having fun again after returning to Utes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes receiving corps took a bit of a hit this off-season with the transfers of Bryan Thompson and Samson Nacua.

But the fastest guy on the team is back. Jaylen Dixon, who was going to transfer from the Utes last year, had a change of heart and instead decided to return to school.

“Being able to get back out there on the field and just have fun again,” Dixon said. “That was the main thing was just get back to having fun playing football, and I’m able to do that now.”

Dixon wasn’t having fun last year. After amassing 1,040 total yards and five touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Utes, Dixon went through some personal struggles and decided to enter the transfer portal in October. But after sitting out the 2020 season, Dixon decided to come back.

“It was just some stuff going on with me personally,” Dixon explained. “Just wanting to maybe see a different change of scenery. But then I realized what I have here, and realizing the teammates, the coaching staff, and the guys I have around here, nothing could beat that. So, I decided to come back.”

Dixon was worried how his teammates would welcome him back. But his fears were quickly alleviated.

“With these guys, they’re really understanding of what may be going on in your life behind the scenes,” Dixon said. “Knowing that we’re going through the same grind. It was great to know that they just loved me like I never left. So that was really good.”

As the best deep threat on the team, Dixon can strike fear into opposing defenses with his blazing speed.

“Speed up the field,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said when asked what Dixon’s biggest strength is. “Speed up the field, consistency, and not only speed up the field, but he’s a good receiver overall. Knock on wood, but he’s had a great camp so far.

“I’ve always been known and somebody who can stretch the field and make those plays down the field,” Dixon said. “So, that’s my goal is to continue doing that.”