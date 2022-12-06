PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Weber State’s all-time winningest head coach is leaving the school to become the new defensive coordinator at BYU.

According to an ESPN report, Jay Hill will join Kalani Sitake’s staff, with an official announcement expected on Wednesday.

Hill has spent the last nine seasons at the helm of the Weber State football team, where he completely resurrected the Wildcats program. Hill led Weber State to four Big Sky Conference titles, six appearances in the FCS Playoffs, winning more games than any other head coach in school history (68).

Hill replaces Ilaisa Tuiaki, who stepped down after seven seasons as Sitake’s defensive coordinator. The BYU defense struggled mightily this season, giving up an average of 30 points and over 400 yards per game.

After giving up 52 points and 644 total yards to Arkansas in October, Sitake took over the defensive play calling duties, signifying a change was coming.

Hill coached as an assistant with Sitake under Kyle Whittingham at the University of Utah from 2005-2013.

It is unlikely Hill will be on staff for BYU’s New Mexico Bowl game against SMU on December 17th.