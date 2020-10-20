Jason Shelley named Utah State starting quarterback

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah transfer Jason Shelley has won the Utah State starting quarterback job.

Aggies head coach Gary Andersen made the announcement on Monday, saying that Shelley beat out Andrew Peasley for the job, and will start this Saturday at Boise State.

“Jason has some experience playing in games,” said Andersen. “It was a very competitive camp and I expect both of them to play.”

Shelley played two years at Utah, starting five games in 2018 when Tyler Huntley suffered an injury. In two seasons, Shelley completed 104 of 179 passes for 1,205 yards, 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also rushed for 223 yards and 4 touchdowns.

“I feel pretty confident,” Shelley said. “I believe in the guys, and the guys seem to believe in me. So I’m going out there with complete confidence ready to showcase my skills and give it to Boise.”

Shelley has been learning a new offensive system under new offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder, but has many weapons to work with, including returning receivers Savon Scarver, Jordan Nathan and Devin Thompkins.

The Aggies are also expected to rely heavily on the ground game with running backs Jaylen Warren and Devonte Henry-Cole, who also transferred from Utah.

“I see my role being whatever the game plan has,” Shelley said. “If we have a game where we feel we can run the ball effectively, I can add to that. If we have to throw it in the air 30 to 40 times a game, I can do that too. I feel our receivers and running backs are also with the game plan. They’re all willing to adjust. Some days they might not get what they want, but they do whatever is best for the team, and I feel like I can lead them to victory.”

Shelley is the first Aggie quarterback to start in his first-career game for USU since Chuckie Keeton started as a true freshman in 2011. Prior to that, you have to go all the way back to 1995, when junior college transfer Patrick Mullins started his first-career game for the Aggies.

Utah State will take on Boise State in the season opener Saturday at 5:00 p.m.