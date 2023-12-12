SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Jason Kreis, who scored the first goal in in Real Salt Lake history, and coached the club to its only MLS Cup, is returning the team in a front office capacity as RSL’s Director of Operations & Special Projects

Kreis’ newly-formed hybrid business & sporting role will report directly to team president John Kimball, in support of technical director Kurt Schmid and head coach Pablo Mastroeni on the soccer side, while Kreis will be tasked with integrating numerous business and community initiatives utilizing his nearly 30 years of expertise as a Major League Soccer player and coach.

“Quite simply, my family and I are elated to return to Utah for this outstanding opportunity,” Kreis said in a statement. “It is no secret that the Dave Checketts days are often referred to as ‘Camelot’ by those of us who were lucky enough to experience the highs and lows of building this Club. With David Blitzer and Ryan Smith now serving as the community stewards for our beloved Club, the opportunities here are boundless.

Kreis’ youngest son is currentliy in his third year at the University of Utah.

“Seeing what we now have at the Zions Bank Training Center,” Kreis said. “Hearing about the Utah Royals rebirth, sitting on the opposite sidelines of what the Academy is producing and potentially learning best practices from the Blitzer clubs in Europe, my adrenaline and excitement is surging at the thoughts of how I can apply what I’ve done and what I’ve known to help John Kimball, Kurt Schmid and Pablo Mastroeni and all the leaders around the Club pursue hardware, extend the RSL influence around the league and region, and connect with our season ticket holders, our corporate partners, our media friends, and all aspects this Club entails.”

Real Salt Lake made the playoffs last seasons, but lost in the first round for the second consecutive year. By bringing back Kreis, RSL is to return to the glory days form of contending for an MLS Cup year in and year out.

“Jason’s return to Utah is an exciting development for our entire Club,” said Kimball, RSL’s first-ever employee upon its establishment in 2004, returning as Club President in September, 2020. “There is literally nothing Jason has not seen or experienced from a coaching & playing perspective as the League and sport have grown domestically. Returning to a place he and his family dearly love, to a Club he helped build, gives Jason an opportunity to be exposed to and learn new aspects of our business, to see our community from a new perspective, and utilize his vast experience and connections across the world in support of Pablo, Kurt and everyone across our Club.

“This is such an exciting time for us, as we bring back Utah Royals FC and the NWSL, as we look to grow and professionalize our Academy setup, and as we pursue trophies and hardware at each and every level. Jason’s eyes, ears and brain will no doubt provide innovative insight to the global Blitzer football network in which we are integrated, while his history as an architect of our Club’s greatest accomplishments will surely serve us in support of our corporate partners, our fan and media communities, and various initiatives to come.”

In October, 2004, Kreis moved from FC Dallas to Real Salt Lake, becoming the MLS expansion team’s first-ever player. For parts of three seasons, Kreis served as the Club’s Captain, earning the distinction as Major League Soccer’s first-ever 100-goal scorer while donning the Claret-and-Cobalt colors. In May, 2007, Kreis traded in his armband to become RSL’s second-ever Head Coach, a seven-year run that saw him guide RSL to four Finals, the MLS Cup 2009 title, and an overall record of 111-87-68 (W-L-T) across all competitions from 2007-13.

In 2014/15, Kreis split time in Manchester, England and New York City, establishing NYCFC as an expansion side playing at Yankee Stadium. In 2016, Kreis assumed the reins at New York’s expansion brethren, Orlando City, FC for a two-year run. The NYCFC/Orlando stints saw Kreis amass a 32W-47L-21T mark, prior to three seasons at another MLS expansion side, Inter Miami FC, where Kreis served as the first team assistant coach and second team head coach. Simultaneously, Kreis was tabbed by U.S. Soccer to serve as the federation’s U-23 coach in 2021 for Olympic qualifying.