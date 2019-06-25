Jarrell Brantley hoping to make an impact with the Jazz this summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – There wasn’t much fanfare when Jarrell Brantley got drafted in the second round by the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

In fact, it happened during a commercial break.

“Me and my family had a few people over, a few family and friends over and we were just chillin’,” Brantley said. “My mom started going crazy going, ‘That’s your name! That’s your name!’ After that, the rest was history and there was a lot of emotion in the room.”

The Jazz traded a future second round pick to the Indiana Pacers to take Brantley with the 50th overall pick. The 6-foot-7 250-pound forward hopes to make an impact right away with the Jazz Summer League team, which begins play July 1st.

“They’re actually a championship contending organization,” Brantley said. “I don’t know where I fit in there, and I don’t know what happens, but I know that I’m going to go in there and run because that’s what got me this far. They have really good players. They have Donovan Mitchell and a long list of guys.”

Brantley worked out for the Jazz five days before the draft and was impressed by the entire organization.

“I actually got to work out there, and I’ve seen the facilities, I’ve seen the culture and it’s amazing,” Brantley said. “I think this will be a good opportunity for me.”

With no guarantee of an NBA contract and hailing from a smaller school in the College of Charleston, where he averaged 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds during his senior season, Brantley is coming to the Jazz with a lot to prove.

“My coach has always told me, if you can play, they’ll find you,” he said. “My job is to to make sure I continue to prove the people who believe in me right. I’ve always had the passion for the sport and for the game. It started early. I’ve always been a bit of a late bloomer, so it’s been a grind and it’s been a journey.”