Jaren Hall throws two touchdowns as BYU holds off Arizona in season opener, 24-16

BYU wide receiver Neil Pau’u (2) scores a touchdown against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – BYU did enough on both sides of the ball to hold off Arizona in its 2021 season opener in front of 54,541 fans Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, 24-16.

Quarterback Jaren Hall, making his third career start, completed 18 of 28 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Neil Pau’u caught eight passes fo 126 yards and two touchdowns, while Tyler Allgeier rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars.

Hall, the redshirt sophomore from Spanish Fork, also added one catch for nine yards and 36 yards on the ground, including a 39-yard dash down the left sideline that set up his second touchdown pass.

“We played an overall clean game,” said Hall. “We took the plays they gave us and took care of the ball. We take this win and go on from here.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Allgeier scored on a 15-yard touchdown run to give the Cougars a 6-0 lead.

Hall then found Pau’u wide open over the the middle of the field for a 57-yard touchdown pass, and after a 2-point conversion on a pass from Hall to Lopini Katoa, the Cougars took a 14-0 lead.

It was 14-3 at the half, when Hall found Pau’u for a 6-yard scoring strike to give the Cougars a seemingly commanding 21-3 lead.

But Arizona got back in the game after a safety and a touchdown pass from Gunner Cruz to BJ Casteel to cut the deficit to 21-13. The Wildcats had a chance to close the gap even further early in the fourth quarter, but Tyler Batty sacked Cruz for a 17-yard loss, forcing a field goal attempt, which was missed.

Linebacker Keenan Pili led all tacklers with 17 total tackles including 10 solo stops and a sack. The BYU defense tallied four sacks on the night with Keenan Pili, Uriah Leiataua, Payton Wilgar and Tyler Batty all picked up one sack apiece. Defensive back Hayden Livingston grabbed his first career interception in the back of the end zone to seal the game late in the fourth quarter.

Arizona, which played its first nonconference game in 721 days, lost its 13th consecutive game dating to 2019. It was also the debut for Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch, the former quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots. Fisch replaced Kevin Sumlin, who went 0-5 in 2020.

Cruz was 34-for-45 passing for 336 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Arizona starter. Cruz split time with Will Plummer, who amassed only nine yards passing on three attempts before Cruz finished the game.

Cornerback Keenan Ellis was carted off the field after sustaining an apparent head injury with 10:15 remaining in the first quarter. Ellis made a play on Arizona receiver Michael Wiley on third-and-5 when his head collided against Wiley’s back. Ellis, a junior, was transported to University Medical Center — Las Vegas’ only Level I trauma center since 1992 — for further evaluation. A BYU spokesman says the CT scans on Keenan Ellis were normal, but he will spend the night in the hospital for observation.

BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney suffered a leg injury in the first quarter and did not return.

This was the the largest crowd ever for a football game in the state of Nevada.

The Cougars next host Utah September 11th at LaVell Edwards Stadium.