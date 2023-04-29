KANSAS CITY (ABC4 Sports) – From Maple Mountain High School, to BYU and now to the NFL.

Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings with the 164th overall pick. Hall was the 12th quarterback taken in the draft.

Hall, the 30th pick in the fifth round, is the second BYU Cougar to be drafted this year, joining offensive lineman Blake Freeland, who went to the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round.

The Vikings have two quarterbacks on its roster in starter Kirk Cousins and backup Nick Mullens.

The #Vikings add to the QB room with the selection of @jarenhall3. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 29, 2023

As BYU’s full-time starter the last two seasons, Hall threw for 5,754 yards, 51 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions. Hall also rushed for 653 yards and six touchdowns over the last two seasons. Hall was 15-7 in the 22 games he started for the Cougars.

In 2022, Hall threw for 3,171 yards, 31 touchdowns and six picks. He suffered a high ankle sprain in the regular season finale against Stanford and missed the New Mexico Bowl. But Hall said he is 100 percent recovered from the injury.

In 2021, Hall missed three games because of rib and foot injuries.

Hall is the second BYU quarterback drafted in the last two years, along with Zach Wilson, who went to the New York Jets with the second overall pick in 2021.

Hall (6-1, 205) also played baseball at BYU before committing to football full time. At 25 years old, Hall is one of the older NFL rookies.

“Jaren is an ultimate leader,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “He’s all about the team, does everything right. Just a great kid and a great leader and has tons of ability. He’ll do amazing things to help the Vikings. I’m looking forward to seeing him in the NFL.”

“Jaren has always been a poised guy,” said BYU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick. “He’s accurate, a super athlete and he’s smart. He’s going to play a long time in the NFL.”

With his selection, Hall becomes the 10th Cougar quarterback and the 40th BYU offensive player to be selected in one of the opening five rounds of the NFL Draft. Overall, he is the 67th BYU player to be taken in one of the first five rounds and the 12th former Cougar to be a fifth-round pick.

Hall is the 14th BYU quarterback to be drafted overall in the history of the draft. Others include Zach Wilson (2020, first round–No. 2 overall, Jets), John Beck (2007, second round, Dolphins), Brandon Doman (2002, fifth round, 49ers), John Walsh (1994, seventh round, Bengals), Ty Detmer (1992, ninth round, Packers), Robbie Bosco (1986, third round, Packers), Steve Young (1984, first round NFL Supplement of USFL/CFL players–No. 1 overall, Buccaneers), Jim McMahon (1982, first round–No. 5 overall, Bears), Marc Wilson (1980, first round–No. 15 overall, Raiders), Gifford Nielsen (1978, third round, Oilers), Gary Sheide (1975, third round, Bengals), Virgil Carter (1968, sixth round, Bears), Dee Chipman (1942, 16th round, Washington).