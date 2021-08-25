Jaren Hall named BYU’s starting quarterback

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Jaren Hall has been named the BYU starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

Hall beat out Baylor Romney and Jacob Conover for the starting job. Romney was named the backup, while Conover will be the third string quarterback to start the season.

“It feels good,” Hall said. “The work now really begins. Now the focus is all on Arizona. For me, it is exciting and I am just looking forward to getting out there and doing the best I can.”

“Jaren Hall had a great camp,” offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said. “Jaren deserves this opportunity. This isn’t my decision. This was decided on the field by their play. Jaren deserves this opportunity. I still believe in those other guys, but I’m really excited to see Jaren play against Arizona.”

“He was making plays consistently,” head coach Kalani Sitake said. “This was decided on the field.”

Hall missed the entire 2020 season with an injury, but he started two games in 2019 when Zach Wilson suffered a thumb injury, and this is his fourth year in the BYU system. So his experience played a factor as well.

“Just having time in the offense,” Hall said. “I’m going on my fourth season here with the same coaches and the same playbooks. I think just understanding the ins and outs and understanding where our strengths are at.”

“He has a similar game to what you guys have seen when he’s played before,” added Roderick. “But I would say he’s more of a veteran player now. He’s been around a long time. He’s been through a lot. He really knows our offense better now than he did then.”

Hall completed 27 of 39 passes for 352 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 137 yards and three touchdowns in those two starts against South Florida and Utah State.

However, Hall left both games early with injuries. He suffered a concussion the Aggies, ending his season, and hasn’t played in a game since.

“Personally, I think those injuries were fluky things,” Roderick said. “I don’t think he is injury prone.”

Hall was the first African-American to start at quarterback in BYU history. He now replaces Zach Wilson, who was taken with the #2 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

“I wouldn’t call it a weight [of being BYU’s quarterback],” Hall said. “It’s more of an excitement to follow in the footsteps of all those great quarterbacks. So for me, it’s exciting and I’m just looking forward to getting out there and doing what I can.”

Hall, who also played on the BYU baseball team until this past season, will make his third career start September 4th against Arizona at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“Jaren had the fewest turnovers in camp and the most explosive plays.,” Roderick said.

Hall passed for 5,109 and 52 touchdowns at Maple Mountain High School.

Sitake said the rest of the depth chart will be released on Monday.