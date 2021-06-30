Jaren Hall hoping to stay healthy and win BYU quarterback job

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – There are some big shoes to fill at quarterback this season at BYU. But Jaren Hall isn’t worried about the quarterback competition just yet.

“I’m not worried about that,” he said. “It’s just the confidence that I can be that guy. So for me, it’s just everyday just put in the work day after day and then when that time comes the coaches will make their decision.”

It will be between Hall, Baylor Romney, who was the only quarterback other than Zach Wilson to play last season, and freshman Jacob Conover. So every snap in training camp will be important.

“Absolutely,” Hall said. “It puts not pressure, but it puts importance on every play, every snap, every practice. It makes it fun because there’s a lot riding on it.”

At one point before the 2020 season, Hall was neck and neck with Zach Wilson for the starting job. But injuries derailed his chances, and Hall missed the entire 2020 season. Hall has since given up playing baseball for BYU and is devoting all his attention to football.

“I’m fully healthy,” Hall said. “I’ve taken the time off from baseball and spent a lot of time learning how to better prepare myself and take care of my body. So I feel good better than I have. I’m just feeling blessed right now.”

“The health is the biggest issue for him and there’s no hiding it,” said head coach Kalani Sitake. “That’s been the hard thing for him to overcome. He’s looking really good right now, and I think the time off and having Zach play the way he did last year allowed him some healing time. So, that’s going to be good for him and for us. I feel really good about him becoming a possible starter for us.”

In 2019, Hall became the first African-American to ever start at quarterback for BYU, and looked good against South Florida and Utah State. He completed 27 of 39 passes for 362 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 137 yards and three touchdowns in those two starts.

Despite suffering a season-ending concussion, Hall gave BYU fans a glimpse of his tremendous athleticism and poise in the pocket.

“He’s an excellent passer too,” said offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. “The two starts that he had for our team he threw the ball very well in both of those games. Obviously the big question with him is being able to stay healthy.”

Having been around a guy like Wilson, who was the #2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, the last three years helped Hall learn what it takes to be great.

“Zach was a guy who led by his example,” Hall said. “I don’t think he never felt the need to almost talk down to us. But he was so good at sharing his love for the game, sharing what he did to make him successful. In a way I think that was him sharing that light with us of what made him who he was.”