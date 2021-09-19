23 BYU holds off #19 Arizona State, 27-17

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) carries the ball against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For a third straight week, BYU took down a Pac-12 team, as the 23rd-ranked Cougars shut down #19 Arizona State Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium, 27-17.

Jaren Hall threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns and added 38 yards on seven carries to lead the Cougars. But with BYU driving in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Hall went down with an injury and left the game.

In came backup quarterback Baylor Romney, who completed his only pass of the game, a 3-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Rex to seal the game for the Cougars with 2:22 remaining.

Hall said after the game that he just got the wind knocked out of him.

“Those are some big boys,” he said. Hall added that he expects to be ready to go next week.

Tyler Allgeier added 69 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while Gunner Romney led the Cougars with six catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Jaylen Daniels threw for 265 yards to lead the Sun Devils (2-1), but also tossed a pair of interceptions. Danyiel Ngata ran for 82 yards and a touchdown to lead Arizona State’s ground attack.

Arizona State cut a double-digit halftime deficit to 21-17 late in the third quarter with back-to-back scoring drives. Ngata covered 51 yards on four straight runs and scored on a 10-yard sweep. Then, Christian Zendejas added a 40-yard field goal on the ensuing drive.

The Sun Devils appeared poised to go ahead before the third quarter ended after Merlin Robinson intercepted Hall at the ASU 25. Allgeier chased down Robinson as he ran along the sideline and punched the ball out of his hands, forcing a fumble that Hall recovered at the BYU 15.

Hayden Livingston recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, giving BYU the ball at the Sun Devil 12. Allgeier put the Cougars up 7-0, plowing across the goal line on a 2-yard run three plays later.

Daniels quickly went to work picking apart BYU’s secondary.

He completed 11 of his first 12 passes to help Arizona State regain some momentum. Daniels’ 58-yard strike to Andre Johnson set up Rachaad White’s 1-yard run that evened the score 7-all early in the first quarter.

The Cougars capitalized when Daniels finally made a mistake in the second quarter. Max Tooley picked off a pass from Daniels at the BYU 17. The Cougars covered 83 yards in six plays and took a 14-7 lead on a double-pitch flea-flicker to Hall that he promptly turned into a 34-yard pass to a wide-open Gunner Romney in the end zone.

Hall’s second touchdown pass, a 15-yard strike to a wide-open Rex, extended BYU’s lead to 21-7 late in the second quarter.

BYU will try to improve to 4-0 on the season next weekend at home against South Florida.