PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After a standout 2022 season, BYU quarterback Jaren Hall is off the NFL.

Hall announced on social media Friday night that he is leaving BYU and has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“This has been an amazing ride,” Hall wrote. “Words can’t explain the joy I had playing in LES for my hometown,” Hall said. “Thank you for everything. I’ve grown in ways I can’t describe. Looking forward to the next stage of my football career by officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Thank you Cougar Nation. I’ll always carry you in my heart.”

Hall, a fifth-year senior who will turn 25 in March, has been in the BYU program since 2018 when he arrived from Maple Mountain High School. He became the starter in 2021 after Zach Wilson left for the NFL.

Over the last two seasons, Hall threw for 5,754 yards, 51 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions, while completing 65 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 653 yards and six touchdowns during that span.

Hall leaves BYU in 13th place on the all-time passing yards list, and led the Cougars to eight victories over Power-5 schools, including BYU’s first win over Utah in 11 years.

Hall is being projected to be drafted in the mid-to-late rounds. ESPN ranks Hall as the eighth best quarterback in the draft.

Hall has dealt with several injuries over the course of his career, but was able to play in 12 of 13 games in 2022. He missed the New Mexico Bowl because of an ankle injury.

BYU will almost certainly have to venture into the transfer portal to find a quarterback as it begins its first season in the Big 12 Conference.

Last year’s backup, Jacob Conover, transferred to Arizona State. In his first career start last week, Sol-Jay Maiva-Peters led the Cougars to a 24-23 win over SMU.

BYU also has Boise State transfer Cade Fennegan and Utah transfer Nick Billoups on its roster, but neither has played a down for BYU. The Cougars also just signed Springville High quarterback Ryder Burton.

Hall’s legacy at BYU will also include being the first Black starting quarterback for the Cougars.

“Thanks to my brothers and coaches,” Hall wrote. “I have been blessed to grow from many life altering experiences on the gridiron.”