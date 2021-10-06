Jared Butler scores 22, but Jazz lose preseason game at Dallas, 111-101

DALLAS (ABC4 Sports) – Jared Butler is showing he can play at the NBA level.

The Utah Jazz second round draft pick scored 22 points on 9 of 18 shooting, in the Jazz preseason loss to the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night, 111-101.

Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and Joe Ingles were held out for rest. Hassan Whiteside (heel), Rudy Gay (heel) and Bojan Bogdanovic (shoulder) missed their second straight preseason game with injuries.

Eric Paschall started and scored 13 points, while Royce O’Neale added 12. Udoka Azubuike led the Jazz on the boards with 14 rebounds.

Elijah Hughes added 11 points, while Jordan Clarkson scored nine points in 17 minutes.

After jumping out to a 31-22 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Jazz got outscored by the Mavs in the second quarter, 39-25, and were never able to re-take the lead.

Utah improved its shooting from its preseason opener at San Antonio, shooting 41 percent from the field. The Jazz made 16 of 52 three-point attempts for the game.

All-Star Luka Doncic led Dallas with 19 points in 16 minutes of action.

The Jazz next host New Orleans in a preseason game Monday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m.