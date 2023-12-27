SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Four days after Utah lost to Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl, Utes leading rusher Ja’Quinden Jackson is entering the transfer portal.

Jackson, who rushed for 55 yards in Utah’s loss to the Wildcats before leaving with an injury, led the team in rushing this season with 797 yards and four touchdowns.

The Athletic was first to report the news, although Jackson has yet to make an official announcement himself.

Jackson came to Utah as a quarterback, but transitioned into the position he played in high school, running back, and quickly became the team’s number back.

In three seasons with the Utes, Jackson rushed for 1,358 yards and 14 touchdowns.

After taking over the starting running back job in late October of 2022, Jackson went on to rush for 466 yards and 8 touchdowns, in helping lead the Utes to their second straight Pac-12 championship.

He came into the 2023 season as the unquestioned starter at running back, but battled through various injuries all year. He eclipsed the 100-yard mark three times this year against Baylor (129), USC (117) and Arizona State (111). Jackson rushed for two touchdowns in a loss to Washington.

His best game as a Ute came in 2022 at Colorado, when he rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns on ten carries.

Jackson began his career at Texas, but transferred to Utah in 2020 without playing in any game for the Lonhorns.

Jackson will have two years of eligibility remaining.