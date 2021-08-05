Utahn earns silver in Olympic climbing’s debut

Nathaniel Coleman, of the United States, celebrates after reaching the top during the bouldering portion of the men’s sport climbing final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

(AP) – Spanish teenager Alberto Gines Lopez has won the first Olympic gold medal in sport climbing, riding a win in the speed discipline to the top of the podium.

The 18-year-old opened the finals with the speed win, then showed off his all-around skills by finishing seventh in lead and fourth in bouldering. He finished with 30 points — the finishes are multiplied together — to edge Utah’s Nathaniel Coleman by two.

Coleman topped three of the four “problems” to win bouldering, was fifth in lead and sixth in speed.

Austrian Jakob Schubert had the climb of the night, becoming the first man or woman to reach the top of the 45-foot high lead wall in three days of competition. His climb moved him into the bronze medal spot and knocked Czech climber Adam Ondra off the podium.