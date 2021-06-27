Utah gymnasts MyKayla Skinner and Grace McCallum heading to Tokyo Olympics

Members of the U.S. Women’s Olympic Gymnastic Team, Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum plus individual members MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey (L-R) are announced after the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

(ABC4) – MyKayla Skinner and Grace McCallum are heading to the Tokyo Olympics.

Skinner, who served as an alternate on the 2016 Olympic team, qualified for the 2021 games as a specialist, finishing fifth in the all-around competition at the U.S. Olympic Trials in St. Louis.

“It was so emotional,” Skinner said after the announcement. “It was just so intense, especially going back to 2016. So I was just trying to have positive vibes. But all my hard work has paid off, so thank you to everybody.”

McCallum, an incoming freshman, finished fourth and earned one of the top-four all-around spots on the team.

“I’m just so excited and I feel super blessed,” McCallum said. “It’s just an honor and it’s just amazing.”

Kara Eaker, a fellow Red Rock, will serve as an alternate.

Skinner was a two-time NCAA champion and two-time NCAA all-around runner up at Utah. She also holds the NCAA record for consecutive routines without a fall at 161. She is a school-record 26-time All-American.

She also battled through various injuries and contracting COVID-19, to earn a spot on the team.

Skinner, who made the decision to put her college career on hold and return to elite gymnastics for this exact moment, will compete as an individual in Tokyo after shining on vault and floor particularly. Skinner placed second on vault at the Olympic Team Trials and seventh overall on floor to earn an individual spot and complete her dream to become an Olympian.

Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic and world gymnastics champion, landed the top spot in Sunday’s trials.

The Associated Press reports McCallum rounded out the four-woman team after coming in fourth, while Skinner will go as a specialist.

