US softball beats Australia, sets up gold medal rematch with Japan

United States’ Amanda Chidester watches her game winning hit in the eight inning of a softball game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Amanda Chidester hit a game-ending, two-run single in the eighth inning, Monica Abbott struck out 13 and the United States beat Australia 2-1 to clinch a berth in the Olympic softball gold medal game against Japan.

Australia scored the first run off the Americans in the tournament when Jade Wall walked on eight pitches with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth.

Chidester, who calls Utah home, then singled to score pinch-runner Ally Carda and Haylie McCleney.

The top-ranked Americans have scored just six runs in four games.

They play Japan on Monday in a game that will only determine which team bats last in Tuesday’s gold medal game.