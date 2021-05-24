U.S. issues ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory to Japan two months before Olympics

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Japan declared a state of emergency from Sunday to curb a rapid coronavirus resurgence, the third since the pandemic began. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

(ABC4) – Two months before the 2020 Summer Olympics are set to be held in Japan, the U.S. Department of State is advising Americans to not travel to the country.

Japan has been moved to the Department of State’s Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory.

There are four travel advisory levels:

Exercise normal precautions Exercise increased caution Reconsider travel Do not travel

According to the Embassy in Japan, “The Government of Japan expanded the national state of emergency declaration, which now covers Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Aichi, Fukuoka, Hokkaido, Okayama, and Hiroshima prefectures. In addition, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Gifu, Mie, Ehime, Okinawa, Gunma, Ishikawa, and Kumamoto are now designated as under modified states of emergency to curb increasing infection rates and diminishing health care capacity. These declarations remain effective through May 31, with the exception of those in Gunma, Ishikawa, and Kumamoto which remain in place until June 13, and may be extended again.”

While the advisory is in place, it does not mean travel is banned between the U.S. and Japan. Instead, if you are traveling to Japan, you should be aware of the COVID-19 rules in place.

Those rules include travelers from Tennessee, Florida, Minnesota, and Michigan being required to quarantine in a Government of Japan-provided facility for at least three days before being permitted to finish their self-quarantine period at home. The Government of Japan designated these states as areas with confirmed spread of COVID-19 variants. Anyone present in these areas for the 14 days before arriving in Japan are affected.

All travelers to Japan, regardless of age, must receive a negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure of the international leg of their trip. Japan is not allowing travelers for short-term, tourism purposes or visa-free travel. For more, click here.

Japan recently mobilized military doctors and nurses to give shots to elderly people in Tokyo and Osaka as the government desperately tries to accelerate its vaccination rollout and curb coronavirus infections just two months before hosting the Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics, postponed from 2020, are scheduled to begin on Friday, July 23.