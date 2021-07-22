These Olympic, Paralympic athletes have Utah ties

Grace McCallum after competing on the uneven bars during the women’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

TOKYO, Japan (ABC4) – The United States is sending more than 820 athletes to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic games in Tokyo this summer. Of those, 24 have a Utah connection.

According to the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, this includes Utah natives, athletes that have trained in the Beehive State, and athletes with some connection to the state.

Overall, more than 1,100 national and international athletes from over 30 countries are known to train or compete in Utah each year on their way to events like the Olympics and Paralympics.

There are 10 Utah natives heading to the games:

ALBSTADT, GERMANY – MAY 09: Haley Batten of United States of America competes in Cross-Country Olympic Women Elite race during UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on May 09, 2021 in Albstadt, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JUNE 19: David Blair of the United States competes in the Men’s Discus Throw F44/64 Ambulatory final during the 2021 U.S. Paralympic Trials at Breck High School on June 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

United States’ Nathaniel Coleman climbs during the men’s boulder qualifications at the climbing World Cup on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19: In this handout image provided by AVP, Jake Gibb competes against Nick Lucena (not pictured) and Phil Dalhausser (not pictured) in the final during the Monster Hydro Cup on July 19, 2020 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Mpu Dinani/AVP via Getty Images)

CHIBA, JAPAN – FEBRUARY 02: Marybai Huking of the USA competes during day one of the Japan Para Goalball Championship at Chiba Port Arena on February 02, 2019 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

Photo courtesy Team USA

Photo courtesy Team USA

Brigham Young’s Ben Patch hits as UC Irvine’s Kevin Tillie (7) and Collin Mehring (13) defend during the first set of the NCAA men’s volleyball tournament final, Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Los Angeles. UC Irvine won 25-23, 25-22, 26-24. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Rhyan White reacts after winning the women’s 200 backstroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 12: Silver Medalist Hunter Woodhall of the USA poses on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Men’s 200m – T44 final on day 5 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at on September 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images for Tokyo 2020)

Haley Batten, Mountain Bike Cycling, Born in Park City

David Blair, Paralympic Discus, Born in Ogden, Rio 2016 Paralympic Gold Medalist

Nathaniel Coleman, Climbing, Born in Salt Lake City

Jake Gibb, Beach Volleyball, Born in Bountiful, Three-Time Previous Olympian in 2008, 2012, and 2016

Marybai Huking, Paralympic Goalball, Hometown is Salt Lake City, Rio 2016 Paralympic Bronze Medalist

Ali Ibanez, Wheelchair Basketball, Born in Murray

Shelby Jensen, Wheelchair Fencing, Hometown is Millcreek

Ben Patch, Volleyball, Born in Layton

Rhyan White, Swimming, Born in Sandy

Hunter Woodhall, Paralympic Track and Field, Hometown is Syracuse, Rio 2016 Two-Time Paralympic Medalist

Here is a look at the athletes with Utah ties:

Miami Marlins’ Eddy Alvarez points as he runs between fields during spring training baseball practice Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Amanda Chidester at bat. (Courtesy USA Softball)

FILE – United States’ Kyra Condie climbs during women’s boulder qualification at the climbing World Cup on May 21, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Kyra Condie was told she needed back surgery to fix a severe curvature in her spine and would never be able to climb again. She did have surgery, after getting a second opinion, and has willed herself into becoming one of the world’s elite climbers despite having 10 vertebrae fused together. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

US’s Colin Duffy competes during the semifinal of Men Lead competition for the IFSC Climbing World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, on June 25, 2021. – Austria OUT (Photo by Johann GRODER / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by JOHANN GRODER/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Alexis Lagan (Courtesy Team USA)

United States’ Damian Lillard (6) plays against Spain during the first half of an exhibition basketball game in preparation for the Olympics, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 01: Jordan Gray-Matyas of the USA runs the ball during the 2019 Sydney HSBC Sevens at Spotless Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Grace McCallum after competing on the uneven bars during the women’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

United States’ Kelley O’Hara (5) advances the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Portugal Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 02: Christen Press of the USA runs with the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

United States’ Brooke Raboutou looks on before climbing during the women’s boulder finals at the climbing World Cup Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

MyKayla Skinner competes on the vault during the women’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

United States’ Becky Sauerbrunn watches the ball during a women’s soccer match against Sweden at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

United States’ Taylor Sander spikes the ball past Poland’s Michal Kubiak during the Men’s World Championships volleyball semifinal match between The United States and Poland, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Eddy Alvarez, Baseball, Sochi 2014 Olympic Silver Medalist in Short Track Speed Skating

Amanda Chidester, Softball, Salt Lake City Resident

Kyra Condie, Climbing, Trains in Utah

Colin Duffy, Climbing, Trains in Utah

Alexis Lagan, Pistol Shooting, First University of Utah Olympic Marksman

Damian Lillard, Basketball, Weber State University All-American

Jordan Matyas, Rugby, BYU All-American

Grace McCallum, Gymnastics, Incoming University of Utah Athlete

Kelley O’Hara, Soccer, Former Utah Royals Player and London 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist

Christen Press, Soccer, Former Utah Royals Player and Two-Time Previous Olympian

Brooke Raboutou, Climbing, Trains in Utah

Taylor Sander, Volleyball, BYU All-American and Rio 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist

Becky Sauerbrunn, Soccer, Former Utah Royals Player and London 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist

MyKayla Skinner, Gymnastics, University of Utah NCAA Champion and Rio 2016 Olympic Alternate

