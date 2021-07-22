These Olympic, Paralympic athletes have Utah ties

TOKYO, Japan (ABC4) – The United States is sending more than 820 athletes to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic games in Tokyo this summer. Of those, 24 have a Utah connection.
According to the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, this includes Utah natives, athletes that have trained in the Beehive State, and athletes with some connection to the state.
Overall, more than 1,100 national and international athletes from over 30 countries are known to train or compete in Utah each year on their way to events like the Olympics and Paralympics.
There are 10 Utah natives heading to the games:
- Haley Batten, Mountain Bike Cycling, Born in Park City
- David Blair, Paralympic Discus, Born in Ogden, Rio 2016 Paralympic Gold Medalist
- Nathaniel Coleman, Climbing, Born in Salt Lake City
- Jake Gibb, Beach Volleyball, Born in Bountiful, Three-Time Previous Olympian in 2008, 2012, and 2016
- Marybai Huking, Paralympic Goalball, Hometown is Salt Lake City, Rio 2016 Paralympic Bronze Medalist
- Ali Ibanez, Wheelchair Basketball, Born in Murray
- Shelby Jensen, Wheelchair Fencing, Hometown is Millcreek
- Ben Patch, Volleyball, Born in Layton
- Rhyan White, Swimming, Born in Sandy
- Hunter Woodhall, Paralympic Track and Field, Hometown is Syracuse, Rio 2016 Two-Time Paralympic Medalist
Here is a look at the athletes with Utah ties:
- Eddy Alvarez, Baseball, Sochi 2014 Olympic Silver Medalist in Short Track Speed Skating
- Amanda Chidester, Softball, Salt Lake City Resident
- Kyra Condie, Climbing, Trains in Utah
- Colin Duffy, Climbing, Trains in Utah
- Alexis Lagan, Pistol Shooting, First University of Utah Olympic Marksman
- Damian Lillard, Basketball, Weber State University All-American
- Jordan Matyas, Rugby, BYU All-American
- Grace McCallum, Gymnastics, Incoming University of Utah Athlete
- Kelley O’Hara, Soccer, Former Utah Royals Player and London 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist
- Christen Press, Soccer, Former Utah Royals Player and Two-Time Previous Olympian
- Brooke Raboutou, Climbing, Trains in Utah
- Taylor Sander, Volleyball, BYU All-American and Rio 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist
- Becky Sauerbrunn, Soccer, Former Utah Royals Player and London 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist
- MyKayla Skinner, Gymnastics, University of Utah NCAA Champion and Rio 2016 Olympic Alternate
