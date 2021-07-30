MyKayla Skinner, former Utah gymnast, will replace Simone Biles in vault final

Japan 2020

by: Nexstar Media Wire,

Posted: / Updated:

Simone Biles, of the United States, right, poses for pictures with teammate MyKayla Skinner, after an artistic gymnastics practice session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TOKYO (AP) – USA Gymnastics says Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the Olympic event finals in the vault and uneven bars.

She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she’ll compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.

Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation.

The U.S. women won silver there. She also decided not to compete in the all-around. American Sunisa Lee won gold in that event.

MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score. Biles was the defending Olympic champion in the vault.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files