PHOTOS: Olympian receives welcome home parade in Herriman after winning silver medal

Herriman City gathers to welcome home Olympian Rhyan White, who brought home a silver medal in swimming. (Herriman City)

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – They always say never forget where you come from, and Herriman’s Rhyan White likely never will.

White, 21, performed in swimming events in Tokyo and landed a silver medal for the women’s 4x100m medley relay.

While the games continue for many athletes, White was able to return home to Herriman, Utah, on Monday.

Her community made sure she knew how proud they were, holding a parade through city streets. Herriman City shared these photos on their Facebook page Monday evening.

In this video, seen below, shared by Herriman City, you can see people waving American flags as White receives a police escort through town.

@TeamUSA Olympian Rhyan White returns home to Herriman with her #TokyoOlympics swimming silver medal! 🏅 pic.twitter.com/bE7j0aD693 — Herriman City (@HerrimanCity) August 2, 2021

White isn’t the only Utahn performing in the Olympics. Other athletes with a connection to the Beehive State include MyKayla Skinner, Jake Gibb, Ben Patch, and those on this list.