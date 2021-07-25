‘Heart broken’: MyKayla Skinner reacts to Olympic run ending

Mykayla Skinner, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the women’s artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TOKYO, Japan (ABC4) – After failing to qualify for any event final, former Utah Ute gymnast MyKayla Skinner says she is “heartbroken.”

“Feeling sooo humbled and blessed for the amazing performance I had tonight!” Skinner posted to Twitter early Sunday morning after the Olympic qualifying round.

Heart broken💔 but feeling sooo humbled and blessed for the amazing performance I had tonight! You have all brought me to tears thanks for being my biggest cheerleaders! Love u all😘 xoxo myk — MyKayla Skinner (Harmer) (@mykaylaskinner) July 25, 2021

She competed in all four apparatuses – vault, uneven bars, floor exercise, and balance beam – and finished fourth among the U.S. team. But, because only two gymnasts from each country can move forward to the finals in individual competition, Skinner fell short.

Simone Biles expressed support for her teammate and friend, saying in part, “you’re amazing ms olympian.”

so incredibly proud of this girl right here 🤍

thanks for always keeping gym light hearted and fun! love you! you’re amazing ms olympian 🤩 @mykaylaskinner pic.twitter.com/xSd3PAJCNn — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 25, 2021

Skinner was one of two gymnasts competing only in individual events, meaning she will not compete in any other events. Skinner served as an alternate on the 2016 Olympic team.

She was a two-time NCAA champion and two-time NCAA all-around runner-up at Utah. She holds the NCAA record for consecutive routines without a fall at 161. She is a school-record 26-time All-American. The gymnast has also battled through various injuries and contracting COVID-19, to earn a spot on the team.

Grace McCallum, an incoming freshman at the University of Utah, is currently a part of the four-member Team USA. Another incoming Ute, Kara Eaker, tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out of the Olympics days before the games began.