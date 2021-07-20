Do you know what the Olympic Rings stand for?

(ABC4) – We are just a few days away from the Tokyo Olympics kicking off.
After being delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes from five continents are gearing up to compete for their countries.
While the games have yet to begin, we have already seen some of the Olympic views from Tokyo.
In all of the photos in the slideshow above, you see the iconic, colorful Olympic Rings.
We have seen these interlaced rings at Olympic Games since the early 1900s. The circles are always of equal dimensions and are either in one or in five different colors: blue, red, yellow, black, and green.
While you may think each ring represents a specific content, that is not the case.
According to the International Olympic Committee, while the Rings represent the union of the participating continents and the “meeting of athletes from throughout the world at the Olympic Games,” none of the Rings are associated with a certain continent.
Instead, the five colors – combined with the white background – represent the colors of the flags of all the nations participating in the Games when Pierre de Coubertin created the Rings in 1913. There were no exceptions, either.
While the Rings were introduced in 1913, the IOC says they were not officially debuted until the 1920 Games in Antwerp.
Over the years, the Rings have changed slightly – from no space between each circle, to spaces, and back again – but continue to reflect the Olympic Games.
