Skip to content
ABC4 Utah
Salt Lake City
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Northern Utah News
Wasatch Front News
Central Utah News
Southern Utah News
National
Business
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusives
Inside Utah Politics
Political News
Religion
Education
Black History Month
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Outdoors
Sports
Sports
WD Sporty
Real Sports Live Podcast
BYU
High School Sports
Jazz
Real Salt Lake
The Big Game
Utah State University Sports
University of Utah Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Good Things Utah
Save the Faves
Gift Guide
Table Talk
Featured Guests
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Contact GTU
Email Signup
Community Advocacy
Utah First Nomination
THERE4YOU
Academics Amid the Pandemic
A Positive Path Forward
Behind the Badge
Community Over Crisis
Good4Utah Extra
In Focus
Justice Files
Kids Under Construction
Community
4pm
Midday
Contests
‘Livin’ the Dream’ Show
Jessops Journeys
Jessop’s Journal
Road Tour
Utah Caring Stories
Utah Success Stories
Wirth Watching
Intermountain Healthcare
Real Estate Essentials
Taste Utah
BOSS Retirement
LIST: Utah schools closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks
ENGAGE
ABC4 Newscasts
ABC4 Live Events
Video Center
Podcasts
ABC Network News Live
Jobs
Join the ABC4 team!
ABC4 Utah Internships
Find a Job
Post a Job
About
Meet the Team
Programming
CW30
MeTV
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
ABC4 Utah’s Apps
Contact Us
Search
Search
Search
Japan 2020
Japan to decide on overseas fans attendance at Tokyo Olympics by end of month
Olympic gymnast Hernandez enjoys solid return at Winter Cup
‘Nothing traditional’: Olympic boxers train in abandoned department store
Video
Speculation over Tokyo Olympics: 2021, 2032 or not at all?
More than 80% say Tokyo Olympics should be called off or won’t happen
More Japan 2020 Headlines
Olympics: Possible Tokyo state of emergency, vaccination update, a unique perspective on mental health
Video
Midwest museum inspires future athletes with Olympic glory
Video
Tokyo Olympics hit the 200-days-to-go mark
Tokyo leader: Vaccines give hope for Olympics
With vaccine distribution on the horizon, how will the Summer Olympics be affected?
Video
Breakdancing coming to the Olympics in 2024
American gymnast part of test event for 2021 Olympics in Tokyo
Olympic rings back up in Tokyo Bay, serving as sign of hope amid pandemic
Hampton Roads native looking toward Tokyo Olympics; focusing on mental game during pandemic
Video
Tokyo Olympic ‘participants’ encouraged to get vaccine
Timeline: Major sporting events in Japan
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan
ABC4 PODCASTS
PODCAST: Kids Under Construction
PODCAST: WD-Sporty
PODCAST: The Justice Files
PODCAST: Real Sports Live
PODCAST: Nguyening with Dogs
PODCAST: Inside Utah Politics
PODCAST: Fan Made
PODCAST: Lucie + Gray
PODCAST: My MMJ Life
PODCAST: Extra Butter
PODCAST: Faith & Fury
PODCAST: Gimme a Mulligan
More Podcasts