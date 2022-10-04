HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It all comes down to Sunday for Real Salt Lake.

If RSL beats Portland at America First Field, they will be in the MLS playoffs. A loss or draw, and Real’s season comes to an end.

“You live for these games,” said forward Justin Meram. “You work all season for these games, and everything is on the line.”

That’s a lot of pressure with an entire season coming down to one game. But RSL is embracing the situation.

“I love pressure, and I think a lot of these guys do as well,” Meram said. “You don’t become a professional by not loving these moments or not taking advantage of these opportunities. They don’t come very often.”

While RSL has the home field advantage, Portland has the advantage of playing for a tie. If the game ends in a draw, the Timbers are in the playoffs and RSL is out. Portland will also clinch a playoff spot with a victory. So that first goal scored will be massive.

“It’s huge,” said RSL defender Justen Glad. “We know we have to go for it. We know we’ve got to get the whole three points. So we’ve got to push for the goal, while also being smart and making sure we don’t get scored on. But that first goal is huge.”

“We’re anticipating that they’ll want to be aggressive at the start to see if they can’t get anything out of that,” said RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “But in the back of their minds, they’re thinking of a draw. For us, it’s to be patient. I think we want to be aggressive, but not so much to open ourselves up because they’re a great counter-attacking team.”

Real Salt Lake and the Timbers played to a scoreless draw back in April in Portland, but both teams are much different now.

“Yeah, it was a long time ago,” said goalkeeper Zac MacMath, who has 10 shutouts this season. “We’re in a much different spot as a team. We kind of went into Portland knowing we tried to keep them to zero. Whereas now, we’ve got to go win the game. So, hopefully we can flip it on its head and score some goals on Sunday.”

Real was in a similar situation last year, and came through in the final seconds at Sporting Kansas City on a game-winning goal by Damir Kreilach, a play that became known as “Damiracle.” The team is hoping for something a little less dramatic Sunday.

“We’d like to solidify the goal a little sooner than 12 seconds left in injury time,” Mastroeni said with a smile. “But I think we’ve got to be prepared for anything.”

“Look, anything can happen,{” Meram added. “It takes one moment, and we had last year. Hopefully we can have it again. We don’t have to worry about anybody. It’s us, ride or die. Put all your money on RSL, baby.”

RSL and Portland will play on Decision Day Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at America First Field.