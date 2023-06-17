WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4 Sports) – Pablo Ruiz possibly scored the goal of the year, as Real Salt Lake ran its unbeaten streak to nine straight games across all competitions with a 2-1 victory over D.C. United Saturday night.

After D.C. United went down a man when Steven Birnbaum was given a straight red card for a tackle on Danny Musovski in the 26th minute, Ruiz launched a 68.24 yard wonder strike from Real Salt Lake’s own half of the field to give RSL a 1-0 lead.

“The angle in which he put it in, the distance from which he shot it, the execution was top class,” said RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “Pablo has a wand for a left foot, and it was an amazing football play.”

“I’m very happy for the goal,” Ruiz said about what some people are calling one of the best long shots in MLS history. “I’m happy for the three points and that I was able to help my team.”

MLS goal of the year? Incredible shot by Pablo Ruiz! pic.twitter.com/JyxeXS5h9f — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) June 18, 2023

In the 51st minute, Danny Musovski added what turned out to be the game-winning goal taking a pass from Andres Gomez, and burying his third goal of the season for RSL (6-7-5, 23 points), which completed an MLS-best-tying fourth road win of the season.

Ruiz’s memorable goal was his fourth, matching the team lead for RSL, who have scored multiple goals in all four of their away victories.

It was only Real Salt Lake’s second MLS win in 12 all-time visits to Washington.

Chris Durkin scored his second goal of the season for D.C. United, who lost back-to-back matches for the first time since March.

Despite Birnbaum’s ejection, D.C. (6-8-5, 23 points) created more chances than RSL in the first half until a magical moment from Ruiz changed everything.

As Real Salt Lake collected itself near midfield, Ruiz took a pass from Andrew Brody, looked up and noticed D.C. goalkeeper Tyler Miller off his line.

From there, with his third touch, Ruiz drove a left-footed shot from a step or two inside his own side of the midfield stripe that sailed 68 yards over the retreating Miller and into the top right corner of the goal.

“It was an incredible goal,” Musovski said. “I told him that was the goal of the year. I don’t think we’ll see a better goal all season.”

Musovski doubled RSL’s lead six minutes into the second half after a turnover by D.C.’s Lewis O’Brien. Jasper Loffelsend played the ball down the right side to Andres Gomez, who drove in a low cross toward the near post.

That’s where Musovski met the ball, hammering it in stride on his first touch past Miller and inside the right post.

Durkin got a goal back nearly immediately for D.C., taking a layoff from Ruan inside the penalty area and finishing past Zac MacMath.

But the home side struggled to generate many equalizing opportunities from there with their numerical disadvantage.

RSL now owns the best road record in MLS.

“I just think every game we come in with the mentality on the road that we’re going to get results,” Musovski said. “Pablo does a great job of motivating us, Damir and all the leaders on the team make sure we’re all dialed in when the game starts, and I think that’s why we’re getting results.”

Real Salt Lake moves above the playoff line in the Western Conference into seventh place. RSL next plays at St. Louis Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.