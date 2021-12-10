‘I’m a Buckeye through and through’: Utah’s top recruit pulling for Ohio State against Utes in Rose Bowl

DRAPER (ABC4) – Corner Canyon High School senior Devin Brown is looking forward to cheering the red and white in the Rose Bowl.

However, as a committed recruit to Ohio State University, the Buckeyes will be the team he’s pulling for, rather than the hometown team, the University of Utah.

“There’s definitely been some trash talking from some of the players here at Corner Canyon,” Brown laughs while speaking with ABC4.com. “So it’s pretty funny.”

Brown, who transferred to Corner Canyon from Queek Creek High in Arizona for his senior year, is the latest in a multiple-year run of elite QB prospects coming through the Draper-based school.

Former BYU great Zach Wilson starred for the Chargers before finding success at the collegiate level. His emergence as one of the top college players in 2020 catapulted him to the second overall selection in the NFL Draft by the New York Jets. His successor at Corner Canyon, Jaxson Dart, became Utah’s first Gatorade National Player of the Year last May, before moving on to USC on a scholarship.

Brown was set to join Dart at USC for quite some time as a verbal commit. However, when Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired in September, Utah’s top recruit opened up to another round of courting by some of the biggest programs in the country.

The Buckeyes stood out.

“It’s been a top program for many years now. And I really liked their coaches a lot from Coach (Ryan) Day and Coach (Corey) Dennis the QB coach,” Brown says, adding he felt lucky to be able to do his recruiting visits in person this year, as the pandemic began to slow down. “They put everything in on getting me and they’re just very family-oriented. They just paid a lot of attention to details and it just felt like it was right.”

The 18-year-old laughs and sees it as an amazing coincidence that one of the bigger programs from his own backyard will be facing Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. He hopes to make it to Pasadena for the game on Jan. 1, but understandably will be pulling for the Buckeyes.

His response to the trash-talking from his Utah-loving friends; expect a blowout by Ohio State.

“I think, to be honest, it’ll probably be 35-14, something like that.”

With the book closed on his playing days in Utah – funny enough, his last game as a high schooler was at Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium for the 6A state championship game against Lone Peak – Brown has plans to graduate from Corner Canyon early to get to Ohio for spring football practices with his future squad.

After finalizing his commitment on National Letter of Intent Day next week, and playing in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 8, he’ll head straight to Columbus for the first day of class on Jan. 11.

And regardless of what happens at the Granddaddy of Them All between Utah and Ohio State in a few weeks, there’s no chance the Utes could flip his commitment, Brown states empathetically.

He’ll be wearing the Buckeyes’ signature scarlet and gray, as opposed to Utah’s crimson and white, soon enough.

“They came in a little bit at the end,” Brown says of the recruiting interest he received from Utah’s coaches. “But I’m a Buckeye through and through.”