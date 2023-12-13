SANTA CLARA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Ian Martinez poured in a career-high 28 points, while Darius Brown II added 23, as Utah State improved to 10-1 on the season with a hard-fought 84-82 victory at Santa Clara Wednesday night.

Danny Sprinkle now owns the best start for any first year head coach in Utah State basketball history, surpassing the previous best mark of 9-1, set by Ladell Andersen in 1961-62.

The Aggies picked up their ninth-straight win to improve to 10-1 overall, matching the team’s best start to a year since the 2012-13 season.

After getting off to a sluggish offensive start and making just one of its first 11 shots of the night, Utah State relied on defense as it forced 10 Santa Clara turnovers in the first 20 minutes of action to remain in the contest. Martinez sparked the Aggie offense as he matched his season-high of 15 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range in just 16 first-half minutes.

Brown also got off to a strong start for USU, going for 11 points in the first half as Aggies made eight of their final nine shots of the half to hit the locker room with a 43-43 tie. Brown finished the night with a season-high 23 points to go along with four boards and a team-high seven assists.

The second half featured nine ties and seven lead changes as the teams exchanged baskets throughout. The Aggies opened up their largest lead of the contest with an 80-75 advantage with 1:03 remaining, and remained on top with four made free throws by Martinez in the final 21 seconds.

On the night, Utah State scored 21 points off of 19 Santa Clara turnovers, while committing just nine turnovers itself. The Aggies tallied 10 steals, including four from Brown and three from Martinez.

The Aggies dominated the offensive glass, bringing down a season-high 17 offensive boards while limiting the Broncos to just four. Great Osobor led the team’s rebounding efforts with 10 boards to go along with nine points, as he fell just a point shy of his sixth double-double of the season.

USU shot 37.3 percent (28-of-75) from the field, 39.3 percent (11-of-28) from downtown and 68.0 (17-of-25) at the charity stripe. The Broncos shot 57.1 percent (32-of-56) from the field, 42.1 percent (8-of-19) from 3-point range and 76.9 percent (10-of-13) at the free-throw line.

Santa Clara was paced by Adama Bal, who finished the night with a team-high 18 points.

Next up, the Aggies will face San Francisco in a neutral site contest at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m.