‘I was pretty messed up’: Donovan Mitchell talks about frightening concussion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The play seemed pretty innocuous at the time. Mitchell got hit in the head with an elbow by Russell Westbrook on January 17th. Mitchell actually finished the game against the Lakers. But that night, the symptoms hit him hard.

“The first five or six days, I literally wasn’t doing anything,” said Mitchell, who addressed the media for the first time since the concussion before Friday’s game against Brooklyn. “Not on my phone, not playing X-box, not leaving the house, it was bad from headaches to nausea. I was pretty messed up. I couldn’t drive. It got to a point where I was kind of a little nervous, to be honest. I was like, what’s happening? Because I’ve had concussions before, and none of them have really felt this bad.”

Mitchell said this was his fourth concussion, and second in the last calendar year. He says doctors told him the more concussions you get, the longer it takes to recover.

The Jazz All-Star guard will make his return to the court tonight against Brooklyn after missing the last eight games. Mitchell intended to play at Memphis last Friday, but he knew he couldn’t rush back.

“It’s been eating at me,” Mitchell said. “I’ve wanted to get back, but also trying to balance life. It’s just about the overall health of your brain and making sure you’re OK for life. I’m no good in life if I don’t have a proper brain if I continue to mess it up.”

So having not played in almost three weeks, will Donovan go right back to his old self?

“I guess we’ll find out tonight,” he said with a laugh.

Without Mitchell, who is averaging 25.5 points and 5.2 assists per game this season, the Jazz have gone 2-6 and fallen back to the fourth seed in the Western Conference. But he’s confident that once the team gets healthy again, the Jazz will start winning again.

“I don’t think heads are down,” he said. “We’re just ready to compete. Obviously we haven’t had our full team in a while. It’s not a time for excuses though, we’re just trying to get better.”

As for the national reports that he and fellow 3-time All-Star Rudy Gobert are feuding again, Mitchell says don’t believe everything you read.

“I saw that coming in this morning,” Mitchell said of the report. “No, we’re good. That’s just not true at all. We’ve never had this stretch of losses in a row, so I guess now is the time for all these things to come out I guess. But it’s just like, come on bro, like, no.”

The Jazz host the Brooklyn Nets tonight at 7:00 p.m.