SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — We are one day away from the Utah Jazz home opener when the Denver Nuggets come to town.

With a rebuild on the way and new players on the team, fans are anxious to see how they perform. ABC4 spent hours talking to fans to hear how they feel.

“It is going to be different,” said Tanner Simmons.

Simmons, 29, said he feels the next few seasons are going to be a bumpy ride.

Most fans were sensible and said they realize there are a lot of growing pains involved in this 2022-2023 Utah Jazz team, while others are already calling this season awash.

Vivint Arena, the home of the Jazz, holds roughly 18,300 fans and when it is full the atmosphere is electric.

It could take several years for this team to get back over the hump and in playoff contention or even championship contention. The average age of a Jazz player is 25 years old.

“The outlook is watching players develop now, not so much playoff contending, but picking people and seeing how they develop and what the future might hold,” said Simmons.

Veteran Mike Conley, 35, is still around but fans we spoke to said they know they need to be patient with this team.

“I am curious about all the draft picks because so much can still happen,” said Simmons. “There is so much unknown; are these guys going to be around? Are we trying to upgrade them or what are we trying to get for them?”

“It takes a while once you get a new team to get everything clicking,” said Ken Christiansen. “It is a matter of getting that glue together and getting them all to work as a team. It takes a while.”

The Jazz have several first-round draft picks in the coming years.

They have three next year.

The fans tell ABC4 that while they miss Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert maybe they’ll see them at Vivint in February for the NBA All-Star game.