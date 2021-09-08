How the Utes have won nine straight against BYU

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It has been twelve years and nine games since BYU last beat Utah in the rivalry game.

Ever since Max Hall threw an overtime touchdown pass to Andrew George in 2009, Utah has won all nine meetings between the two rivals. A tenth straight win Saturday night in Provo would set a rivalry record.

Here is a quick look back at the Utes nine-game winning streak.

November 27, 2010 – Salt Lake City – Brandon Burton blocks a field goal attempt on the final play of the game as Utah holds on at home for a 17-16 victory

September 17, 2011 – Provo – The Utes defense forces seven turnovers, while John White rushes for 174 yards and three touchdowns as Utah records its biggest blowout in the rivalry since 1922, 54-10.

September 15, 2012 – Salt Lake City – After Utes fans rushed the field twice, only to watch BYU get another chance at a game-winning field goal, Riley Stephensen banks the kick off the upright as Utah fans finally got to celebrate at Rice-Eccles Stadium with a 24-21 victory.

September 21, 2013 – Provo – Travis Wilson threw for two touchdowns as the Utes extended its winning streak to four in a row with a 20-13 victory at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

December 19, 2015 – Las Vegas – In the first meeting between the two schools in a bowl game, Utah raced out to a 35-0 first quarter lead in the Las Vegas Bowl behind pick-6’s from Tevin Carter and Dominique Hatfield. The Cougars dominated the second half, but came up short, 35-28.

September 10, 2016 – Salt Lake City – BYU quarterback Taysom Hill scored a touchdown with 18 seconds left, but head coach Kalani Sitake decided to go for two and the win, and Hill was stopped short as the Utes held on for a dramatic 20-19 victory.

September 9, 2017 – Provo – Tyler Huntley accounted for 389 total yards and a touchdown, as the Utes made it seven in a row with a 19-13 win.

November 24, 2018 – Salt Lake City – Zach Wilson led BYU to a 27-7 lead in the third quarter, before Jason Shelley and the Utes scored 28 unanswered points, capped by a 33-yard touchdown in the final two minutes as Utah pulled off an incredible comeback, 35-27.

August 29, 2019 – Provo – Francis Bernard and Julian Blackmon both returned interceptions for touchdowns, while Zack Moss rushed for 187 yards and a touchdown in Utah’s ninth straight rivalry victory, 30-12.