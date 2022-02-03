Horvath, Bean lead Aggies to fourth straight win, 78-62

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State is getting hot at just the right time.

The Aggies won its fourth-straight game, pulling away for a 78-62 victory over San Jose State Thursday night inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Utah State improved to 14-9 on the season, 5-5 in the Mountain West Conference.

Brandon Horvath and Justin Bean both posted double-doubles. Horvath had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Bean had 18 points and 10 boards. For Bean, this marks his 14th double-double of the season.

RJ Eytle-Rock rounded out the double-digit scorers for the Aggies with 11 points.

The game stayed close in the opening half with three ties and five lead changes. USU led by as many as six in the period at 19-13 with 11:52 to go. SJSU fought back to take a 33-32 lead with under a minute remaining, but a layup from Rylan Jones gave the Aggies the 34-33 edge heading into the half.

USU came out hot in the second half with a 17-5 run to hold a 51-38 advantage with 12:42 to go. Utah State held onto the double figure lead for the remainder of the game, leading by as much as 21 at 77-56 with 4:27 to go. The Aggies shot 56.3 percent (18-of-32) from the floor over the final 20 minutes.

“I think in the second half, our guys did a much better job defensively,” said Utah State head coach Ryan Odom. “We started switching a little bit more and tried to keep them in front. Some of the threes that they got, one’s a late clock over there on Sean (Bairstow), another one on RJ (Eytle-Rock) is kind of a “right amount of help” situation where we just over-helped a little bit. All in all, I thought our defense from 2 in the second half was one of the keys to the game.”

Overall, USU shot 46.3 percent (31-of-67) from the field, 34.5 percent (10-of-29) from behind the arc and 54.5 percent (6-of-11) at the free throw line.

San Jose State, limited to just eight players on the road trip, were hampered even more as starting forward Trey Anderson left the game just over two minutes into the contest. The Spartans played the remainder of the game with seven players as Trey Smith led the team with 14 points.

“In the second half, we did a lot better job staying chest in front, being in better position on the help side,” Bean said. “Thankfully we were able to get on a roll there in the second half and played our game, and stuck to what we do best and sharing the ball.”

SJSU shot 46.0 percent (23-of-50) from the floor, 50.0 percent (10-of-20) from behind the 3-point line and 50.0 percent (6-of-12) at the free throw line.

The Aggies wrap up their three-game homestand on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m., when they host UNLV (13-9, 5-4 MW) inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.