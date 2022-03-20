AUSTIN, Tex. (ABC4 Sports) – It was quite a ride for this young Utah women’s basketball team. But the season came to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with 78-56 loss to Texas Sunday afternoon.

The Utes, who made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the Pac-12 era, and won its first game in the tournament in 13 years, could not keep up with the 2nd-seeded Longhorns.

Freshman Aaliyah Moore scored 21 points, Texas shut down Utah’s prolific 3-point shooting and the Longhorns earned another trip to the Sweet 16 with a victory on their home floor.

“I am incredibly proud of my team for the season that we had,” Utah head coach Lynne Roberts said. “I told them after the game that sometimes you just have to give the other team credit. I thought Texas played just incredibly well. I don’t want to move on too quickly. We deserve to enjoy the season we had.”

The Longhorns shot 71% in a blistering first half to open up a 14-point lead, then stretched it as high as 26 in the third quarter. Defensively, Texas smothered Utah shooters. The Utes made 15 3-pointers in a first-round win over Arkansas, but were just 6 of 20 from long range against Texas.

Kennady McQueen led 7th-seeded Utah ( 21-12) with 18 points, while Jenna Johnson added 14 points.

“We started off the game really well, pressure-wise,” Utah guard Dru Gylten said. “That second half, maybe they just got into our heads too much. We just wanted somebody to make a play.”

Gylten is the only senior starter on a team that earned the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 and led the Pac-12 in scoring.

“We’re so young, our culture is fantastic,” said Roberts. “Our kids play super hard. I’m excited to see what we can do in the future.”

Utah shot 53.6 percent from the floor, but the Utes could not slow down the Longhorns, who made 63.6 percent from the floor.

Moore had 18 points and 10 rebounds in first round win over Fairfield, then came off the bench to score 14 in the second quarter against Utah as the game turned into a romp. Moore was 9-of-10 shooting for the game. Most of it came near the basket, but she also stepped out to show off and easy stroke on a mid-range jumper.

“You can pass her the ball just about anywhere on the floor, she’s going to do something with it,” Texas guard Aliyah Matharu said.

Texas led 19-17 after the first quarter as the teams raced up and down the court. But after forcing just one turnover in the first period, Texas’ lockdown defense forced six in the second. A steady diet of passes from Rori Harmon to Moore in the post quickly stretched the Longhorns’ lead to double digits.

Harmon then opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer from the left wing and a 3-point play by Moore had the lead up to 20.

The wave of 3-pointers Utah produced in the first round rippled only briefly against Texas when McQueen hit three in the first quarter, but never returned in time to rally the Utes.

