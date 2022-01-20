UHSAA adds 35-second shot clock to high school basketball

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) has announced a major change to varsity high school basketball games in Utah — adding a shot clock.

The UHSAA Board of Trustees voted on Thursday to officially add a 35-second shot clock, applying to games for all classifications for both boys and girls. The new shot clock will debut in the 2022-23 season.

The rules regarding details such as the length and placement of the clock, along with other logistics are set by the NFHS Basketball Rules Committee.

“As part of the UHSAA Board’s decision, host schools and regions will have the ability to decide on whether the shot clock will be used in subvarsity games,” officials say. “The NFHS rules stipulate that all rules regarding the shot clock must apply to both Boys’-and-Girls’ Basketball.”

NFHS Rule 2-14 states that each state association may adopt a shot clock beginning in the 2022-23 season — according to guidelines outlined in the Basketball Rules Book — to encourage standardization among states. Guidelines include displaying two timepieces that are connected to a horn that is distinctive from the game clock horn, and using an alternative timing device, such as a stopwatch at the scorer’s table, for a shot clock malfunction. The guidelines also allow for corrections to the shot clock only during the shot clock period in which an error occurred and the officials have definite information relative to the mistake or malfunction.

