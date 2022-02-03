The ‘GOAT’: Judge Memorial senior expected to break Utah’s all-time scoring record on Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Judge Memorial Catholic High School senior will have an opportunity to make history as the state’s greatest basketball scorer of all-time on Thursday night.

Teya Sidberry is on track to becoming Utah’s all-time high school basketball scoring leader among both boys and girls across any division or classification in the state.

Sidberry, who according to Judge Memorial’s athletic department, is second in the nation in scoring, is just 39 points shy of breaking Utah’s scoring record which was set at 2,384 points by former University of Utah All-American Julie Krommenhoek between 1990 and 1994. Averaging nearly 35 points per game, it’s possible and likely that a highly motivated Sidberry will achieve her goal tonight against Providence Hall.

Salt Lake City, UT – Monday December 06, 2021: High School Girl’s Basketball. Varsity. Ogden vs Judge Memorial at Judge Memorial Catholic High School. ©2021 Bryan Byerly

Salt Lake City, UT – Tuesday November 23, 2021: High School Girls Varsity Basketball. Green Canyon vs Judge Memorial at Judge Memorial High School. ©2021 Bryan Byerly

Salt Lake City, UT – Saturday January 22, 2022: High School Girl’s Basketball. Varsity. Providence Hall vs Judge Memorial at Judge Memorial High School. ©2022 Bryan Byerly

The school has already sent a press release to local media in anticipation of a record-breaking performance by Sidberry.

“She’s such an incredible kid and I just love her willingness to be better,” head coach Josh Pike stated in the press release from the school. “When she came in, she said she wanted to leave the program better than she found it. She has definitely done that.”

Sidberry is also looking to surpass 1,000 rebounds sometime later in the season. She additionally set a new state record on Jan. 22 for most points scored in a single game, earning a total of 56 points. The high school senior intends to play at University of Utah next fall.

The Bulldogs are undefeated and looking to finish the regular season 20-0 with Senior Night win on Thursday at home.